Arrest warrant issued for man accused of Wigan railway station attacks
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of attacking three people at Wigan Wallgate station on two separate days.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Shahow Kader, 33, of Woodhouse Lane in Beech Hill, is charged with the assault by beating of Rebecca McCarthy on July 3 and the common assault of Grant Scott and Gillian Hughes on July 7.
The defendant had been due to appear before borough justices but on his failure to attend, an arrest warrant was issued.