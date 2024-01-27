Arrest warrant issued for man who admitted criminal damage and two shop break-ins
A warrant has been issued for a man who twice burgled Wigan's Pets at Home store, stealing a £16 dog harness during one of the break-ins.
Darren Turner, 31, of Broom Road, Pemberton, had previously pleaded guilty to the burglaries on December 10 and 12 and also to causing more than £5,000 damage to shutters at the Club 3000 bingo hall on October 22.
But he then failed to turn up for his sentencing hearing at the same court and so an arrest warrant was issued.