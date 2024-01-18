An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old woman from Wigan who admitted repeatedly thieving from two shops.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sonia Wood, of Sherwood Crescent, Worsley Hall, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to six theft charges.

She took cosmetic and tooth products worth £118 from Boots on July 2, cosmetics and fragrance testers costing £168 from the same store on July 10, cosmetic cream and razors worth £115 on September 15 and £200 more cosmetics on September 18.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Robin Park Boots store

The court heard she also she took children's toys, electrical items and cosmetics worth £455 from B&M Bargains on October 30 and yet more cosmetics valued at £110 from the same store on November 6.