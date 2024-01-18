News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant issued for serial Wigan shoplifter

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old woman from Wigan who admitted repeatedly thieving from two shops.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Sonia Wood, of Sherwood Crescent, Worsley Hall, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to six theft charges.

She took cosmetic and tooth products worth £118 from Boots on July 2, cosmetics and fragrance testers costing £168 from the same store on July 10, cosmetic cream and razors worth £115 on September 15 and £200 more cosmetics on September 18.

Wigan Robin Park Boots storeWigan Robin Park Boots store
The court heard she also she took children's toys, electrical items and cosmetics worth £455 from B&M Bargains on October 30 and yet more cosmetics valued at £110 from the same store on November 6.

But she failed to return to court for sentencing and so a warrant for her arrest was issued.