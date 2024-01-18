Arrest warrant issued for serial Wigan shoplifter
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old woman from Wigan who admitted repeatedly thieving from two shops.
Sonia Wood, of Sherwood Crescent, Worsley Hall, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to six theft charges.
She took cosmetic and tooth products worth £118 from Boots on July 2, cosmetics and fragrance testers costing £168 from the same store on July 10, cosmetic cream and razors worth £115 on September 15 and £200 more cosmetics on September 18.