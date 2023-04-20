Arrest warrant issued for Wigan man accused of a £5k benefit fraud after court no-show
A warrant has been issued for a Wigan 23-year-old accused of a £5,500 benefit fiddle.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Ryan Cleworth, of Thomas Street, HIndley Green, faces four charges of receiving credits to which he was not entitled between 2019 and 2021 and then failing to take steps to cancel those payments, knowing he didn't deserve them.
He had been due to appear before borough magistrates to enter pleas to the 1968 Theft Act charges but failed to appear and so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.