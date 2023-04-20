News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
2 minutes ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
31 minutes ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
1 hour ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
1 hour ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25
11 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany

Arrest warrant issued for Wigan man accused of a £5k benefit fraud after court no-show

A warrant has been issued for a Wigan 23-year-old accused of a £5,500 benefit fiddle.

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Ryan Cleworth, of Thomas Street, HIndley Green, faces four charges of receiving credits to which he was not entitled between 2019 and 2021 and then failing to take steps to cancel those payments, knowing he didn't deserve them.

Read More
Hundreds of Wigan operations were cancelled because of the junior doctors’ strik...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been due to appear before borough magistrates to enter pleas to the 1968 Theft Act charges but failed to appear and so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.

Wigan's courts of justiceWigan's courts of justice
Wigan's courts of justice