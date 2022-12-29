News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant issued for Wigan man who admitted car vandalism

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan man who caused £500 damage to a woman's car in Blackpool.

By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Cameron Foley, 28, of Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, had previously appeared in the dock before borough justices to admit attacking Tracey Cairns's Peugeot at the seaside resort on September 11 and also failing to answer bail at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on September 27.

But he failed to appear for sentencing and so the bench issued an arrest warrant.

The bench issued an arrest warrant for Cameron Foley after his court no-show