News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Arrest warrant issued for Wigan man who performed a lewd act in public

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man convicted of outraging public decency.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kieran Taylor, 35, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to deny performing a lewd act in public on June 13 last year but when it came to his trial, he failed to attend and the bench found him guilty of the offence in his absence.

A warrant was then issued to police for his arrest so that he may be sentenced.