Arrest warrant issued for Wigan man who performed a lewd act in public
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man convicted of outraging public decency.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kieran Taylor, 35, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to deny performing a lewd act in public on June 13 last year but when it came to his trial, he failed to attend and the bench found him guilty of the offence in his absence.
A warrant was then issued to police for his arrest so that he may be sentenced.