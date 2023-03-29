Arrest warrant issued for Wigan shopkeeper accused of selling phoney cigs
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan shopkeeper accused of selling dozens of packets of counterfeit cigarettes from his town centre store.
Delshad Ali, 50, of Raby Street, Moss Side, is charged with planning to sell 45 packets of fake Richmond cigarettes, 42 packs of Lambert and Butler Original, six packs of Amber Leaf loose tobacco, two packs of Benson and Hedges Gold and 10 packs of Mayfair cigarettes at Euro Shop (Wigan) Ltd, on Wallgate.
He is also accused of having 10 packets of fake Richmond cigarettes and selling various counterfeit brands of cigarettes that did not comply with regulations, as they had health warnings in another language and packaging in an incorrect colour.
The offences are alleged to have happened in August and September 2021. The business itself also faces the same charges.
After Ali failed to turn up for a court hearing, Wigan and Leigh magistrates issued an arrest warrant and adjourned the case until May 12.