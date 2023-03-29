News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant issued for Wigan shopkeeper accused of selling phoney cigs

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan shopkeeper accused of selling dozens of packets of counterfeit cigarettes from his town centre store.

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Delshad Ali, 50, of Raby Street, Moss Side, is charged with planning to sell 45 packets of fake Richmond cigarettes, 42 packs of Lambert and Butler Original, six packs of Amber Leaf loose tobacco, two packs of Benson and Hedges Gold and 10 packs of Mayfair cigarettes at Euro Shop (Wigan) Ltd, on Wallgate.

Wigan cheerleading coach 'overwhelmed' by mental illness when he died
He is also accused of having 10 packets of fake Richmond cigarettes and selling various counterfeit brands of cigarettes that did not comply with regulations, as they had health warnings in another language and packaging in an incorrect colour.

The Euro Shop on Wallgate in Wigan
The Euro Shop on Wallgate in Wigan
The Euro Shop on Wallgate in Wigan
The offences are alleged to have happened in August and September 2021. The business itself also faces the same charges.

After Ali failed to turn up for a court hearing, Wigan and Leigh magistrates issued an arrest warrant and adjourned the case until May 12.