News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Arrest warrant issued for Wigan teen accused of dangerous driving

An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of dangerous driving.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Cole Lysziewicz, 18, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, had been due to appear in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates charged with the serious motoring offence, alleged to have been committed on a motorbike in Warrington Road, Ince, on February 12.

Read More
archive pictures of places, people and events in Standishgate over the decades

But when he failed to turn up at court, the bench issued a warrant.

Wigan's courts of justiceWigan's courts of justice
Wigan's courts of justice