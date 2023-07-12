Arrest warrant issued for Wigan teen accused of dangerous driving
An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of dangerous driving.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Cole Lysziewicz, 18, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, had been due to appear in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates charged with the serious motoring offence, alleged to have been committed on a motorbike in Warrington Road, Ince, on February 12.
But when he failed to turn up at court, the bench issued a warrant.