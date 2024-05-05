Arrest warrant issued for Wigan woman accused of assaulting three police officers
A warrant for arrest has been issued for a Wigan woman accused of assaulting three police officers.
Farrah Drury, 31, of Tatton Drive, Ashton, faces three charges of common assault on emergency service workers, which she is alleged to have committed in Tameside on December 11.
She was due to appear before Tameside magistrates on May 2 but a warrant for arrest without bail was issued.