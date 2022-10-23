News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant issued for Wigan woman accused of flytipping behind her own home

Magistrates have issued an arrest warrant for Wigan woman charged with flytipping behind her own home.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Chantelle Brown, 24, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, is charged on January 9 2021 with having 10 bin bags full of household rubbish plus cans and bottles which had been burnt and dumping them on land at the rear of her property without a waste management licence and contrary to the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

She had been due to appear at Wigan's law courts but failed to show.

Brown's court no-show prompted the issuing of an arrest warrant

As a result a warrant for her arrest was issued.