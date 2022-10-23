Arrest warrant issued for Wigan woman accused of flytipping behind her own home
Magistrates have issued an arrest warrant for Wigan woman charged with flytipping behind her own home.
By Charles Graham
Chantelle Brown, 24, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, is charged on January 9 2021 with having 10 bin bags full of household rubbish plus cans and bottles which had been burnt and dumping them on land at the rear of her property without a waste management licence and contrary to the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.
She had been due to appear at Wigan's law courts but failed to show.