Arrest warrant: man who performed lewd act is hunted after Wigan court no-show
A man convicted of performing a lewd act in public is on the run from police.
Kieran Taylor, 35, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, had previously appeared in court to admit to a 2021 bail breach and causing £100 of damage to a police van on June 13, but had denied the sexual crime on the latter of those two dates.
However, he has since been found guilty of it in his absence after a court no show and justices have now issued a warrant for his arrest.