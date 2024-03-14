Arrest warrant: Wigan borough man accused of having sex in public is court no-show
A warrant has been issued for a Wigan borough man accused of having sex in public.
Robert Wilson, 34, of Chisworth Close in Leigh, had been due to appear before Wigan magistrates to face a charge of outraging public decency by having sexual intercourse in a public place on January 28.
But he failed to attend the hearing and so the bench instructed the police to track him down and arrest him.