Arrest warrant: Wigan borough man accused of having sex in public is court no-show

A warrant has been issued for a Wigan borough man accused of having sex in public.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Robert Wilson, 34, of Chisworth Close in Leigh, had been due to appear before Wigan magistrates to face a charge of outraging public decency by having sexual intercourse in a public place on January 28.

But he failed to attend the hearing and so the bench instructed the police to track him down and arrest him.