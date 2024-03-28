Arrests made and suspect car seized in Wigan police crackdown on retail crime

Police across Wigan borough took part in a day-long clampdown on retail crime.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
During Wednesday March 27’s #RetailDayofAction local neighbourhood officers covering the Leigh, Atherton and Hindley areas conducted a plain clothes operation and made three arrests, all with charges, one positive stop and search, and one vehicle seized for being used in crime.

Wigan West said that action taken in its area included using a knife arch at Wigan Bus Station to stop and deter those individuals intent on bringing weapons into the town’s shopping district, as well the deployment of plain clothed officers.

A knife arch was deployed at Wigan bus stationA knife arch was deployed at Wigan bus station
A spokesperson said: “As a result of this targeted action, a 48-year-old male was detained by officers on Robin Retail Park on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, public order and possession of a controlled substance.

"The male is currently in police custody awaiting interview.”

Officers also reminded the public that residents wanting to report crime in their area can do so completely anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.