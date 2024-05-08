Arrests made as police carry out operation at Wigan's bus and railway stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s transport unit ran a plain clothes operation at Wigan bus station and the surrounding area on Tuesday evening, working in partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester.

A post on GMP’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Our officers are trained in behavioural detection and it didn't take long for this chap to catch their attention. It turns out he was wanted for various offences and is now spending his evening contemplating his life choices.”

Police officers were deployed across public transport links in the town centre as part of Project Servator.

They carried out eight stop-searches and one man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, after allegedly using verbal abuse towards the officers.