Police have revealed that a large blaze on a Wigan industrial estate is being treated as an arson attack.

They said two people were seen setting fire to a large pile of timber on McVeigh Parker timber yard, on Park Lane Industrial Estate, near Bryn, at around 1am on Monday.

A white vehicle was seen in the area at the time.

Police are investigating and want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything at around the time of the fire.

At least 40 firefighters and eight engines descended on the industrial estate, which is just off Wigan Road, to tackle the blaze earlier this week.

A road closure was swiftly put in place by the fire service, which affected part of the A49 from the major roundabout with Warrington Road and Land Gate Lane. Highways England closed the northbound slip road at junction 25 of the M6 .

People living and working nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the fire.

Carl Gleaves, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said on Monday: “Unfortunately for us, it sits a significant distance from the road and any accessible means of water to extinguish the fire.

“We had eight pumps and around 40 firefighters tied up since 1.30am to try and suppress the fire and stop it spreading.

“Because there was difficulty getting access, and as it is wood and because of the way it was stacked, it was the perfect combination to start a fire and make it difficult to stop.”

Information about what happened can be reported to the police by calling 0161 856 5307, quoting incident 0188 of March 18, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.