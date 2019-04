A Wigan man will face trial over accusations of assault.

Paul Sheridan, of Hawthorn Rise, pleaded not guilty to assault by beating in a hearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

The 48-year-old’s trial will begin at Bolton Crown Court on April 29.

He was pleaded guilty to criminal damage in the same hearing, and will be sentenced on the same day of his trial. He was granted conditional bail until his next court date.