Atherton teenager charged after baby girl's death

Two people, including a teenaged girl from the borough, have been charged after a baby girl died in Radcliffe.



Shortly after 2.25pm on Wednesday 16 October 2019 police were called to reports that a one-year-old girl was injured at a property on Cross Lane.

Police have charged two people after the one year old's death

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died despite best efforts of specialist doctors.

Chelsea Crilly, a 19-year-old from Warwick Road, Atherton has been charged with causing or allowing the death or serious harm of a child.

Jamie Chadwick, 21 and of Cross Lane, Radcliffe has been charged with the murder of a one-year-old girl.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court, later today (Saturday 19 October 2019).

Superintendent Chris Bridge of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has led to a one-year-old girl losing her life. Specially trained police officers are with the family and are doing everything they can to support them through this dreadful time."