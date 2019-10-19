Atherton teenager charged after baby girl's death

Two people, including a teenaged girl from the borough, have been charged after a baby girl died in Radcliffe.
Shortly after 2.25pm on Wednesday 16 October 2019 police were called to reports that a one-year-old girl was injured at a property on Cross Lane.
Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died despite best efforts of specialist doctors.
Chelsea Crilly, a 19-year-old from Warwick Road, Atherton has been charged with causing or allowing the death or serious harm of a child.
Jamie Chadwick, 21 and of Cross Lane, Radcliffe has been charged with the murder of a one-year-old girl.
They have been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court, later today (Saturday 19 October 2019).
Superintendent Chris Bridge of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has led to a one-year-old girl losing her life. Specially trained police officers are with the family and are doing everything they can to support them through this dreadful time."