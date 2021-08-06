Attacker’s positive Covid test
A woman who admitted launching a savage bottle attack and had a blade in her handbag turned up for sentencing after testing positive for Covid.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:01 pm
Amanda Round, 53, of Derby House in Scholes, had stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to wounding Katherine Lyon on June 29 and possessing a large kitchen knife in Diggle Street the next day. She was to be sentenced by a Bolton judge, but on arriving and mentioning her condition she was turned away and the case was suspended until a date yet to be set.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.