Attempted murder arrest after house blasted by gunfire

Police were called at 12.30am on Monday to a report of a suspected firearms discharge in Cedar Grove in Skelmersdale.

Officers attended an address and found damage to the front door of a home which they say was consistent with a gun's having been fired.

Fortunately no-one was injured and police say that they believe the incident to have been a targeted attack and that there is no risk to the wider community.

Police have sought to assure the public that there does not seem to be a risk to the wider community, saying the attack was targeted

Since the incident a 35-year-old man from Skelmersdale has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Det Insp Steve Monk, of Lancashire Police, said: "This is clearly a worrying and concerning incident.

"We have arrested a man and we would continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"Patrols have been increased and you should expect to see a visible police presence in the area in the coming days.

"If you have any concerns please feel free to speak to an officer."

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0033 of October 25 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.