Attempted murder probe launched after man stabbed multiple times in Wigan

Police were called to a property on Frog Lane at around 12.15am on Thursday to a report of a disturbance.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended and enquiries established that a man in his 30s had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released on bail."

Police are investigating what happened

An investigation is under way and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 7182, quoting incident 28 of August 5.

Alternatively, details can be shared via the live web chat function at www.gmp.police.uk or with independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.