A provisional trial date has been set for two young Wigan men accused of trying to murder someone.

Tyler Harrison, 19, from Golborne, and Jacob Humphreys, 21, from Atherton, stood before a Manchester Crown court judge charged with the attempted murder of a named adult on May 26 in Salford.

They have yet to enter pleas but, in case they deny the charges, a provisional date for their trial has been arranged for November 11 this year.

They are expected to be arraigned on September 17 at the same court.