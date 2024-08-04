Attempted murder trial date set for two Wigan men

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A provisional trial date has been set for two young Wigan men accused of trying to murder someone.

Tyler Harrison, 19, from Golborne, and Jacob Humphreys, 21, from Atherton, stood before a Manchester Crown court judge charged with the attempted murder of a named adult on May 26 in Salford.

They have yet to enter pleas but, in case they deny the charges, a provisional date for their trial has been arranged for November 11 this year.

They are expected to be arraigned on September 17 at the same court.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice