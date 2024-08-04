Attempted murder trial date set for two Wigan men
A provisional trial date has been set for two young Wigan men accused of trying to murder someone.
Tyler Harrison, 19, from Golborne, and Jacob Humphreys, 21, from Atherton, stood before a Manchester Crown court judge charged with the attempted murder of a named adult on May 26 in Salford.
They have yet to enter pleas but, in case they deny the charges, a provisional date for their trial has been arranged for November 11 this year.
They are expected to be arraigned on September 17 at the same court.