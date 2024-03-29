Awaiting fate: man admits to burgling neighbouring Wigan school
A 44-year-old has admitted breaking into a school near his home to plunder a safe containing £1,000 plus sections of an artificial pitch.
Kieron Monks, of The Avenue, Billinge, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to entering Orrell Newfold Primary on February 23 and stealing the cash and £1,750 worth of Astroturf.
He was released on conditional bail until he is sentenced by Wigan magistrates on May 7.