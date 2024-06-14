Awaiting fate: Wigan 34-year-old confesses to dealing cocaine
A Wigan 34-year-old has admitted to being a cocaine dealer.
Benjamin O'Shaughnessey, of Sandbrook Gardens, Orrell, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge for the first time and immediately pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of the class A substance on Queen Road, Orrell, with intent to supply it on May 4.
He also admitted to being in possession of criminal property, namely £150 in cash on the same occasion.
He was released on bail pending a sentence hearing on July 26.