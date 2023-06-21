Det Chief Insp Jane Curran, strategic lead for mental health at Greater Manchester Police, received the Prevention Branch Award for Problem Solving for introducing a mental health joint response vehicle service.

It recognises the working relationships she has built with Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) and Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Det Ch Insp Jane Curran with the award recognising her efforts in introducing the mental health joint response vehicle service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service allows mental health practitioners, accompanied by a police officer, to attend calls to people facing a mental health crisis.

Supt Amanda Whitaker-Murray, mental health lead in the prevention branch, said: "Although this is a huge part of our daily business now, we need to identify and encourage problem-solving at all levels and encourage partners to look at the wider picture to resolve long-standing issues.

"Det Chief Insp Curran has worked tirelessly with key partners across the health footprint in Greater Manchester to improve the offer of urgent access support for people suffering mental health crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Never before have communities across Greater Manchester had access to a mental health clinician at point of crisis who will offer support and given professional and clinical advice at scene as to what is the best clinical decision for that individual's needs.

"The results have been amazing. This work is an example of excellence in partnership working and true partnership reform. Well done Jane."

Det Chief Insp Curran said: "I am extremely grateful to receive this reward, which recognises the contribution that this service is making to people's lives. When someone is in a mental health crisis, we want them to know that there is someone coming to provide them with the help that they need.

"I'm thankful that I have the opportunity to work with a fantastic group of dynamic and dedicated mental health professionals in GMMH and Pennine Care, who always strive to put the patient first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad