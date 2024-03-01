Back behind bars: man who smashed woman's TV and window in front of child rejailed
A Wigan 26-year-old is back behind bars for committing crimes no sooner had been released from his last prison spell.
Jaye Cooke, 26, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to smashing a television and a window belonging to Samantha Walsh on February 17.
He was jailed for eight weeks, the crimes being exacerbated by the fact that he had only just come out of prison, that there was a domestic violence aspect and that they were witnessed by a child.