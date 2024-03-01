News you can trust since 1853
Back behind bars: man who smashed woman's TV and window in front of child rejailed

A Wigan 26-year-old is back behind bars for committing crimes no sooner had been released from his last prison spell.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Jaye Cooke, 26, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to smashing a television and a window belonging to Samantha Walsh on February 17.

He was jailed for eight weeks, the crimes being exacerbated by the fact that he had only just come out of prison, that there was a domestic violence aspect and that they were witnessed by a child.

A restraining order was imposed preventing contact with Ms Walsh until February 23 2027 and he must pay his victim £400 compensation.