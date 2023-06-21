Bags of waste were found dumped inside abandoned fridges, flytipping court case hears
A Wigan 47-year-old will stand trial next year accused of fly-tipping.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2023
Martin Lindsay, of Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, is alleged to have dumped seven black bin bags in a large, discarded fridge and two more bags in a smaller discarded fridge on land at the rear of Chapel Street, Bickershaw on or around February 17 2020.
A trial has been scheduled before Wigan and Leigh justices on January 4 2024.