Bags of waste were found dumped inside abandoned fridges, flytipping court case hears

A Wigan 47-year-old will stand trial next year accused of fly-tipping.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Martin Lindsay, of Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, is alleged to have dumped seven black bin bags in a large, discarded fridge and two more bags in a smaller discarded fridge on land at the rear of Chapel Street, Bickershaw on or around February 17 2020.

A trial has been scheduled before Wigan and Leigh justices on January 4 2024.

The court heard that the rubbish was found at the rear of Chapel Street in BickershawThe court heard that the rubbish was found at the rear of Chapel Street in Bickershaw
