The as-yet-unnamed 20-year-old was found hanged and with his hands bound above his head at an address in Ince Green Lane, Ince, on the evening of Monday September 11.

Three men were subsequently arrested but have now been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police officers and colleagues from from the North West Ambulance Service had attended the house in multiple occupation (HMO) at 6.30pm on Monday, but despite the best efforts of emergency service personnel, the young man, sadly, died.

Police outside the scene of the tragedy on Ince Green Lane, Ince, earlier this week

Neighbours later spoke of their shock at the tragedy. It was reported that around six young men live at the house.

Today (September 15) Det Chief Insp Hayley Riley, of GMP’s Wigan Division, said: “I want to reassure the residents of Wigan and Ince that we are keeping an open mind in this case and are investigating a number of lines of inquiry.

“We understand the concern that an incident such as this will cause our communities and we are working with partner agencies and local authorities to minimise disruption and do all we can to keep our residents safe.

"We are also working closely with local partners to ensure we remain engaged with the local community and we are here to answer any of your concerns.

“GMP officers are here to provide support and reassurance to the local community.”