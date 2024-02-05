Banned driver who got behind the wheel handed suspended prison sentence
A 51-year-old motorist has been given a suspended prison sentence for driving while banned from the road.
Mark Saunders, of Barnes Street, Appley Bridge, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead guilty to driving a Skoda Fabia on The Fields on September 20 last year while both uninsured and banned.
He was given an eight-week jail term, which was suspended for a year, and further banned from driving for 12 months.