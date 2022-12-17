Banned Wigan motorist caught driving a lorry in Hull will learn his fate in the new year
A Wigan motorist will learn his fate in the new year after admitting he drove a large goods vehicle while banned and uninsured.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Danien Danzelko, 28, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the two offences committed in Hull on January 13 this year.
The case was adjourned for sentencing on January 6 while a Polish interpreter can be found.