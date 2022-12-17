News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Banned Wigan motorist caught driving a lorry in Hull will learn his fate in the new year

A Wigan motorist will learn his fate in the new year after admitting he drove a large goods vehicle while banned and uninsured.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Danien Danzelko, 28, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the two offences committed in Hull on January 13 this year.

Read More
Outbreak of group A strep confirmed at Wigan primary school
Hide Ad

The case was adjourned for sentencing on January 6 while a Polish interpreter can be found.

The hearing was adjourned so that an interpretor can be appointed for Danzelko