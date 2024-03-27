Banned Wigan motorist found at the wheel on North West motorway
A Wigan motorist caught flouting a driving ban on the motorway will learn his fate in May.
Nathan Pygott, 32, of Kerscott Close, Ince, appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit being at the wheel of a Volkswagen Transporter van on the M66 at Bury on March 21 while disqualified from driving.
He also pleaded guilty to driving while uninsured and cannabis possession on the same occasion.
Pygott is due to be sentenced at the same court on May 15.
He is on conditional bail until then.