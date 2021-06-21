Banned Wigan motorist found drunk at the wheel

A banned motorist was found at the wheel when double the drink-drive limit, Wigan justices heard.

Monday, 21st June 2021, 3:33 pm

Stephen Gallagher, 36, of Linney Square, Scholes, admitted drink-driving, having no insurance and breaching a disqualification after police stopped a Ford Fiesta on Scholes Precinct on June 9.

Sentencing was set for July 1

