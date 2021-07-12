Banned Wigan motorist was caught drink-driving

Stephen Gallagher, 36, of Linney Square, Scholes, admitted drink-driving, having no insurance and breaching a disqualification after police stopped a Ford Fiesta on Scholes Precinct on June 9. Back in court for sentencing, Gallagher was given a nine-week jail term but suspended it for 18 months. He must also complete 10 days of rehab activities and pay £213 comprising court costs and a victim services surcharge.

