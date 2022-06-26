Banned Wigan motorist who was three times over the drink-drive limit is spared jail

Mark Edwards, 45, of Jacob Street, Hindley, had 109mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when he was driving a Ford Focus in Bolton on December 17 last year.

The legal limit for driving is 35mcg.

Magistrates imposed a 10-year ban after the positive breath test

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence at the time and did not have insurance.

Edwards pleaded guilty and Wigan and Leigh magistrates jailed him for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, due to the seriousness of the offences and because he was a repeat offender.

He was also banned from the roads for 10 years.