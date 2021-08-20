Banned Wigan motorist's warning to fellow drug-drivers
A Wigan motorist who was banned for driving under the influence of cocaine has asked for it to be pointed out that he took the illegal substance days before his arrest.
Jack Roberts, 26, of Hexham Avenue, Wigan, had stood before borough justices to admit having taken the Class A illegal drug before getting behind the wheel of a Mercedes A200 in Buckley Lane, Bolton, on December 23.
He was ordered pay a fine, costs and victim surcharge totalling £369 as well as a year-long disqualification from driving.
After the initial report was published online he has contacted wigantoday not to admit breaking the law by having the banned substance in the first place, but to issue a warning to drug-takers.
He said: “I took it days before and it was still in my system at the lowest it could have been.
"People should be aware that it is in your system days later."
