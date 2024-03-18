Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arthur McLean, 53, of no fixed address and no stranger to a cell, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to stealing razor blades and a bottle of Prosecco from Wigan Asda on February 28 and to assaulting Angela Williamson and Daniel Abram by beating on the same day.

He was imprisoned for a total of 35 weeks, the bench telling him that these were "unprovoked and serious attacks."