Behind bars: three-year prison sentence handed down to Wigan burglar

A 24-year-old has been jailed for three years and two months for burglary and an attempted break-in.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Callum Edwards, of Chapel Street, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to stealing a bike after breaking into a house in Sherborne Road, Orrell, interfering with a Honda CRV and trying to burgle an address on Smith Avenue, also in the township, all on August 16 last year.

He also admitted to interfering with a vehicle and was given the custodial sentence by a Bolton Crown Court judge.