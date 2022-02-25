Wigan man's bid to get dog attack charge thrown out
A Wigan man accused of failing to protect a member of the public from being savaged by his dog is hoping to get the case thrown out.
Michael Dakin, 35, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court charged with of having a dangerously out-of-control dog called Snoop which allegedly bit Patrick Nolan-Yildirim on June 9 last year in Lowton.
The defendant has not yet entered a plea and a date was fixed for May 9 when an application for dismissal hearing will take place.
However a trial date of September 29 has also been set.
