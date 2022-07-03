Big bill for Wigan woman who admits to being a serial fly-tipper, dumping waste near neighbours' homes

Georgina Lloyd, 32, of Lily Lane, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates to admit leaving binbags bags full of rubbish in the neighbourhood.

The first offence involved three bags containing a food caddy and children's toys left on a grassed area off Tram Street on or before October 16 2019.

Much of the waste was in black bin bags

The second, on Lily Lane, involved five bags containing planks of wood, a parcel shelf from a car, a sofa cushion, a child's booster seat, a bucket, bricks, concrete and a yellow builders rubble bag filled with more black bin bags, around the same date.

And the third involved another five bags of domestic waste dumped this time in a Tram Street alleyway.

On each occasion a waste management licence was not in force.