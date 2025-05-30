Big fall in first-time Wigan young offenders
This was reflected in number of young first-time offenders decreasing across England and Wales, although a charity warned that this may not reflect the real level of youth crime.
Ministry of Justice figures show 40 juveniles aged between 10 and 17 years and residing in Wigan entered the criminal justice system in 2024 – down from 62 the year before and also from 107 in 2014.
It means there were 123 young first-time offenders per 100,000 young people from the area, which is below the 138 per 100,000 average across England and Wales.
Similarly, there were 8,110 young first-time offenders in the two countries in 2024 – down slightly from 8,430 the year before, and a 62 per cent drop from 21,252 in 2014.
The figures also show the proportion of juveniles convicted after a first offence has increased significantly – 47 per cent of young first-time offenders received a conviction in 2024, which is a significant jump from 22 per cent a decade earlier.
Jon Yates, chief executive officer at the Youth Endowment Fund, welcomed the declining number of juvenile first-time offenders, but warned these youths do not always get the support they need after entering the criminal justice system.
He said: "If we want less crime, we need to give these children high-quality support – like mentoring or therapy. Going to court doesn’t always help with that.
"But in a recent YEF survey, nine in 10 children who committed an act of violence said they didn’t receive any support at all.