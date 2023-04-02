In the 12 months to February 2023, GMP solved 68.7 per cent more residential burglaries than in the previous year. Whilst, the number of people arrested on suspicion of burglary in the force area rose by 42.1 per cent.

In the same period, GMP recorded 688 fewer residential burglaries. This is despite improved compliance with national standards, which has resulted in increased recording across many crime types.

Supt Chris Foster, force lead for burglary, said: “Fighting burglary is a priority for GMP and, under Operation Castle, the force is evidently improving the service provided to communities across Greater Manchester and victims of crime - arresting more suspects and progressing more cases to courts.

“It goes without saying, however, that there is more hard work to be done. Though it has reduced, the number of burglaries being committed in Greater Manchester is still too high – with 14 per every 1,000 households.

“The good news is that we have a plan in place and, under the new model launched earlier this month, an extra 264 police officers have been posted to neighbourhood policing teams to provide increased visibility and improved accessibility – deterring criminals, whilst working with communities to problem solve.”