Bike crash death trial delay

The trial of a man who denies causing pedestrian Ghulam Rasul’s death by careless driving has been put back.



David Hurst, 52, of Diamond Street, Leigh, was due to stand before a judge and jury at Bolton Crown Court on January 21. But the opening of the trial has now been delayed until February 24 due to the unavailability of legal parties.

Mr Rasul, 74, was badly injured when he was in collision with a motorbike near Market Place’s junction with Lord Street on September 10.

Tragically the pensioner died two days later in hospital.

Hurst pleaded not guilty to the charge at an earlier Bolton hearing. He remains on bail pending the trial which is scheduled to last four days.