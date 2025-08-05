The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after a disturbing incident in which a motorcyclist ploughed through a group of geese at speed in Leigh - resulting in one bird needing to be put to sleep due to severe injuries and others feared dead.

The shocking event took place near the canal path by Anchor Field in Leigh, and was witnessed by horrified members of the public at around 7pm Friday July 18.

Three geese were struck by the bike. One bird was found with catastrophic injuries, including a collapsed neck, heavy bleeding, and possible eye trauma.

A second, bleeding, managed to get back into the water but has not been seen since and is feared to have died. The condition of the third goose remains unknown.

The young man left dying and injured geese in his wake after bulldozing through them on the canal towpath near Anchor Field in Leigh on July 18

The animal welfare charity is now appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward to assist them with their inquiries.

RSPCA inspector Rachel Whalley said: “This was an extremely distressing act. These poor birds would have had no way to escape the high speed of the bike, and the injuries described are truly horrific.

"Whether it was lack of care or intentional, the driver of the bike did not stop to check on the geese.

“We’re incredibly concerned and keen to speak to anyone who may be able to shed some light on what happened here.”

The RSPCA has described the biker's collision with geese as a "very distressing act"

The rider was in his 20s or 30s, riding a dark-coloured or navy-blue petrol-driven or electric biker. He was wearing a cap and had medium build with curly “curtain-style” hair. The bike was seen travelling at high speed along the canal path when the incident occurred.

The RSPCA is now appealing for further witnesses and any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage from homes in the Anchor Field, Vulcan Gate or Canalside Gardens area of Leigh, from around 7pm on 18 July.

Rachel added: “We’ve already received multiple calls and messages from concerned members of the public and are grateful for their help.

"We know there are many homes in the area with security cameras and doorbell footage - this may be key in helping us identify the bike rider.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01580380.

For more information about how to report an incident of animal cruelty, visit the RSPCA website.