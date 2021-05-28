Biting Wigan shoplifter locked up again

A shoplifter jailed for biting a police officer and attacked a security guard is back behind bars.

Josh Andrusjak, 26, was sent to prison for four months last July for stealing meat from Wigan’s Lidl and assaulting two officers.

Now he has been back before Wigan justices to admit failing to adhere to supervision requirements after release. He was given another two-week sentence.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court