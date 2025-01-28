Body found at Wigan home after neighbours raise alarm
The emergency services were called to an address in Riding Close, Hindley, shortly before noon on Monday January 27 after a neighbour raised concerns that she had not seen the occupant for an unusually long time.
Entry was forced to the semi-detached property and the 65-year-old was found collapsed inside.
A medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
Locals reported that a fire engine, two ambulances and two police vehicles attended, and then a patrol car stayed outside the house for the remainder of the day with an officer guarding the front door until council staff arrived to carry out some work.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Riding Close in Hindley at around 11:45am yesterday morning (Monday January 27).
"Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old man was, sadly, found dead at the scene.
"His death is currently being treated as unexplained.”