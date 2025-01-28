Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are treating as “unexplained” the death of a man whose body was found at his Wigan home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emergency services were called to an address in Riding Close, Hindley, shortly before noon on Monday January 27 after a neighbour raised concerns that she had not seen the occupant for an unusually long time.

Entry was forced to the semi-detached property and the 65-year-old was found collapsed inside.

A medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view of Riding Close in one of whose homes a 65-year-old man was found dead

Locals reported that a fire engine, two ambulances and two police vehicles attended, and then a patrol car stayed outside the house for the remainder of the day with an officer guarding the front door until council staff arrived to carry out some work.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Riding Close in Hindley at around 11:45am yesterday morning (Monday January 27).

"Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old man was, sadly, found dead at the scene.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained.”