Body found at Wigan home after neighbours raise alarm

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 12:33 BST
Police are treating as “unexplained” the death of a man whose body was found at his Wigan home.

The emergency services were called to an address in Riding Close, Hindley, shortly before noon on Monday January 27 after a neighbour raised concerns that she had not seen the occupant for an unusually long time.

Entry was forced to the semi-detached property and the 65-year-old was found collapsed inside.

A medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

A general view of Riding Close in one of whose homes a 65-year-old man was found deadA general view of Riding Close in one of whose homes a 65-year-old man was found dead
A general view of Riding Close in one of whose homes a 65-year-old man was found dead

Locals reported that a fire engine, two ambulances and two police vehicles attended, and then a patrol car stayed outside the house for the remainder of the day with an officer guarding the front door until council staff arrived to carry out some work.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Riding Close in Hindley at around 11:45am yesterday morning (Monday January 27).

"Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old man was, sadly, found dead at the scene.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

