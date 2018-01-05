Bogus taxi driver raped woman in Wigan

A rapist who posed as a taxi driver in Wigan has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years.



Marius Dolhascanu, 41, of Hey Street, Wigan, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court today, after being found guilty of the sex attack.

Prosecutors said that on Sunday, May 1, 2016, a 30-year-old woman was out with a friend on Market Street in Hindley when she left a venue and sought a taxi to take her home.



Believing that she had found a taxi, the woman got into Dolhascanu’s BMW and requested that he take her home, the court heard.

But he took her to a different address where he raped her.



After subjecting her to the ordeal, he then dropped her off on Broadway. She managed to make her way home where she confided in her partner about what had happened and the police were called.



CCTV enquiries on Market Street showed that this wasn’t the first time Dolhascanu had posed as a taxi driver and even gave one man a lift home in exchange for £10.



Det Sgt Stuart Woodhead, of Wigan CID, said: “Marius Dolhascanu is a predator who prowled Market Street in Hindley posing as a taxi driver before seizing his opportunity and subjecting an unsuspecting woman to a horrible ordeal.



“Even after his arrest he still continued to plead innocent and refused to admit what he did, which meant that his victim had to relive what had happened by giving evidence during his trial.



“The bravery she showed in supporting the investigation and giving evidence is nothing short of outstanding and ultimately it has meant that a dangerous man is now off the streets. I hope this result will bring her some comfort.”