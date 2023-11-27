Two teenagers will go on trial later accused of the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, 16, was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire, shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11 earlier this year.

A girl and a boy, both aged 15 at the time and from the local area, were arrested and charged with the murder of Brianna, a pupil at Birchwood High School, Warrington.

Brianna Ghey, 16

Both defendants, now aged 16, will appear at Manchester Crown Court later on Monday for the start of their trial, expected to last between three and four weeks. Both deny murder.

Neither accused can be named by court order because of their age and are identified only as girl X, from Warrington, and boy Y, from Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Both are held in secure youth accommodation.