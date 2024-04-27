Budget supermarket shoplifter was found armed with knuckleduster, Wigan court hears

A shoplifter was found to be armed with a knuckle duster, Wigan magistrates heard.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Anthony Connor, 36, of Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, was caught after stealing a rum gift set, bottle of wine and deodorant gift set from B&M Bargains in Wigan on September 19 last year and the weapon was recovered at the same time.

After pleading guilty to three theft charges, he was told to return to the court for sentencing on May 23 before which time he is on conditional bail.