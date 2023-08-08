Alan Baines was jailed after being found guilty of harassment - specifically a campaign of intimidation aimed at Jason Metcalfe between April and September last year, during which he repeatedly swore, laughed, shouted and stared at the vulnerable 49-year-old.

Baines, 66, of Alderley Road, Hindley, had denied the offence but was convicted in his absence after failing to show up at court.

Bev Metcalfe, from Hindley, is the main carer for her brother Jason

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later arrested and brought before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court, where received a jail sentence on July 28.

Bev Metcalfe, who is Jason's sister and primary carer, said it had been a "horrible experience" which had affected all her family.

She said: "Jason would put the bins out for people. He can't speak very clearly, but Alan Baines used to tell him to f--- off which made Jason upset.

"I went round to ask what the problem was as Jason had never done anything to him. Baines said he didn't think Jason should be allowed out on his own because of his learning disability, but he's got as much right to be out as anyone else.

Alan Baines, 66, was jailed after a campaign of bullying and intimidation of a man with learning difficulties (file picture)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Baines just wouldn't leave him alone. He would also follow Jason in his van and put fingers up at him, intimidating and swearing at him. He also threatened to set his dog on Jason and kill him.

"He got arrested numerous times after we phoned the police. We just wanted him to leave Jason alone. Everyone loves him round here, he'll have a chat with everyone.

"He's not the same person and this ruined his life. He wouldn't go out and now we're trying to build his confidence back up."

Bev, 61, added: "The judge thought Baines should have been charged with a hate crime, as he was picking on him because he had learning difficulties."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he was brought before magistrates last week, Baines received a sentence of 24 weeks. He will serve 11 of those in jail and the rest on licence in the community with an electronic tag, which means he could be returned to prison if he is found to have broken the conditions of his release.

He was also given a restraining order and was ordered to pay Mr Metcalfe £2,000 in compensation for the bullying and torment he put him through.

This was not Baines’s first brush with the law. In August 2021 he was given a community punishment after being convicted of attacking a neighbour by grabbing him by the throat in what was described as a homophobic attack.

He had pleaded not guilty to a single charge of assaulting Daniel Thompson by beating 12 months earlier.

Baines also fell foul of Wigan Council when, during litter picks in 2018, he also cut back trees and plants, prompting a warning letter from the town hall.