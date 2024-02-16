Burglary and assault: Wigan homeless woman accused of break-in and attacking police officer
A homeless Wigan woman has been accused of burglary and attacking a police officer.
Yvonne Allen, 40, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices charged with breaking into a house on Spring Street, Ince, on October 2 last year and to stealing cigarettes, food and a torch, plus also with assaulting emergency worker Annable Stewart on February 9.
She was remanded into custody until she appears again at the same court on February 20.
Allen has not yet pleaded.