Burglary confession: young borough man admits to breaking into flat

A Wigan borough man is awaiting sentence after admitting that he committed a burglary.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Keegan Nolan, 26, of Kenilworth Drive, Leigh, had been accused of unlawfully entering a flat on Bond Street, Leigh, on April 22 last year with intent to steal.

On his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he pleaded guilty.

The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports and Nolan will learn his fate on March 25.